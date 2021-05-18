SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

