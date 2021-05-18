SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 52,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

