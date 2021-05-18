Sotera Health’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health’s (NYSE:SHC) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 19th. Sotera Health had issued 46,600,000 shares in its public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,071,800,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of Sotera Health’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.08. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $3,269,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $201,045,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $10,976,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,879,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

