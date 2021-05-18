Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of SHC opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,606,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,045,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $10,976,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $38,879,000.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

