Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 567.04%.

Shares of SNGX stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

