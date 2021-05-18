SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

SNC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra set a C$35.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.00.

SNC opened at C$32.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.69. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

