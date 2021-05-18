SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $27.55.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

