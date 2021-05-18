SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra set a C$35.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

Shares of SNC opened at C$32.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.69. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$33.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

