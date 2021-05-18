Slow Capital Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $523.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.63 and its 200-day moving average is $497.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

