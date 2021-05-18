Slow Capital Inc. Sells 3,546 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $62.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.