Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

