Slow Capital Inc. Invests $388,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $55,565,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,186,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,293,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,509,720 shares of company stock valued at $125,887,212 over the last ninety days.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

