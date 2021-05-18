Slow Capital Inc. Has $768,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $715.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $704.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $702.77. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 140.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,777 shares of company stock worth $7,361,175 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

