Slow Capital Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 861,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 441,305 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter.

DJP stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03.

