Slow Capital Inc. Has $303,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

