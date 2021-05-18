Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 105,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96.

