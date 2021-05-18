Skyline Champion (SKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SKY opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

