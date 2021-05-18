Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.00 ($132.94).

SIX2 stock opened at €124.70 ($146.71) on Monday. Sixt has a 52 week low of €58.05 ($68.29) and a 52 week high of €122.10 ($143.65). The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

