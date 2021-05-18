Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.00 ($132.94).

SIX2 stock opened at €124.70 ($146.71) on Monday. Sixt has a 52 week low of €58.05 ($68.29) and a 52 week high of €122.10 ($143.65). The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.