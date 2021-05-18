Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

SRE stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 98.30 ($1.28). 1,999,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. Sirius Real Estate has a 52-week low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.