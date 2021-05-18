Simon Charles Benstead Purchases 250,000 Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) Stock

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) Director Simon Charles Benstead purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,877,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,802,795.54.

Simon Charles Benstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Simon Charles Benstead purchased 100,000 shares of Tembo Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

CVE:TEM traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.15. 66,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tembo Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$11.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

