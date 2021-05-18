Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 140,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $219.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.17 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.88.

