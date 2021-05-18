Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 107 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV opened at $340.21 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.66 and a 200-day moving average of $349.43.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.