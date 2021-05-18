Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,149 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $36.31.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

