Signaturefd LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

