Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Spire by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Spire by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

