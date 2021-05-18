Signaturefd LLC Buys 326 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

