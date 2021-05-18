Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,984 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

