Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 1,925.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,334,000.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.78.

Shares of RH stock opened at $633.31 on Tuesday. RH has a twelve month low of $161.46 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.26.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

