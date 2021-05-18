Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$16.50 at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.18.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$15.65 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -256.44%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,434,582.46.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

