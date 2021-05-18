Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives $15.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.