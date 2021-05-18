ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $157.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.15. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $169.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $44,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,582,063.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 978,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,557,816. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.