Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up about 1.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

