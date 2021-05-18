Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

The Home Depot stock opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day moving average is $285.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

