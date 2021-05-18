Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $601,429,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $450.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.85. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

