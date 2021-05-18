Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

STTK stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,361 shares of company stock worth $4,110,110 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $167,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

