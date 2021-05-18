Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells $291,132.80 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $291,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $166,636.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $383,334.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $221,635.38.

STTK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 140,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 154.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 85,365 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 192.8% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 125,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $4,763,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STTK. Citigroup increased their target price on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

