Shaker Investments LLC OH Takes $241,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 390.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of -163.65 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

