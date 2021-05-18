Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 80 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $142.46 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.98 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $1,897,763 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

