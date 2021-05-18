Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Paylocity makes up 2.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,047,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,874,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paylocity by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.55 and a 200-day moving average of $191.41.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

