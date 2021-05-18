Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 80 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCII opened at $142.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.00. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.98 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $1,897,763. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

