Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 105 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

Shares of IBP opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

