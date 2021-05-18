Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 105 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

IBP opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.