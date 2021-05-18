Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. 8,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,899. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

