SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.20 million-$42.70 million.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.08.
SEMR opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73.
About SEMrush
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
