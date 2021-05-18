SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.20 million-$42.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.08.

SEMR opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

