Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 157,282 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 157,282 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.41.

Expedia Group stock opened at $169.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $187.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average of $147.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,804. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

