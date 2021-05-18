Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

FIX opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,440,199 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

