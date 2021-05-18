Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 19,982 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 1.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $28,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.