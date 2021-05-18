Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 20,260 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $21,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,383 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

ZION stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

