Security National Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Security National Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.