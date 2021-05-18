Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

SEE stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. 51,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,957. Sealed Air has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

